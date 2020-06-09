Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH-IOWA

Flash flood watch issued for most of Iowa as rain moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Iowa as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move north and collide with another storm system in the state. The National Weather Service has issued the flash flood watch for Tuesday until midnight. The weather service says as much as 4 inches of rain could fall in places Tuesday, sending some already-swollen creeks and tributaries out of their banks. Heavy rainfall is likely to result in flooding in low-lying areas, and the weather service says significant rises on larger streams and rivers could also be possible.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA ARREST

Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A leader of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City has been ordered jailed on a probation violation after police charged him with unlawful assembly. Police arrested 20-year-old Mazin Mohamedali on Sunday evening on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct for his role in a June 3 protest near Interstate 80 that ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd. Mohamedali has been an outspoken member of a group calling itself the Iowa Freedom Riders. He has delivered speeches ad led chants during several days of marches and gatherings throughout the city.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE-TRACTOR CRASH

Motorcyclist dies in crash with farm tractor in Iowa

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died in a crash with a farm tractor on a northeastern Iowa highway. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when 50-year-old David Bushaw, of Oelwein, was traveling westbound on Clayton Road and crossed the center line when he entered a curve in the highway. The patrol says Bushaw's motorcycle encountered the tractor in the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with it. Bushaw died at the scene. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver of the tractor was not hurt.

IOWA-HATE GRAFFITI

Iowa police investigate hate graffiti on black man's car

Police in Iowa are investigating after a black man found the initials for the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan organization scrawled on his vehicle. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the initials KKK were written in a waxy substance on the back and front passenger side, apparently while the vehicle was parked at the Baymont Inn in Waterloo sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. No arrests have been made in the case.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SMALL TOWNS

George Floyd protests spread to smaller, mostly white towns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America. Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white. Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities. The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 602 COVID-19 deaths, 21,589 cases of the virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — owa health officials are reporting 5 more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak and 151 new cases of the disease caused by the virus. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 602 people have died with COVID-19 in the state and 21,589 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak began. Nearly half of Iowa’s coronavirus cases are located in four counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, it can cause more severe illness.