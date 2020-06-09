Johnson County Public Health, in favor of protests, says there’s still potential for spike in COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For months, state and county leaders put safety measures in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, but some health officials admit the recent protests related to the death of George Floyd and racial inequality have them worried about a new, potential spike in cases.

Dr. David Kusner is an infectious disease specialist with Mercy Iowa City, and he says recent protests could push up the numbers when it comes to the count of COVID-19 cases in the county.

“We’re very concerned. I think we don’t yet have data on it, but there will be data coming to say: did a few people get infected with the coronavirus, or did many people?” Kusner said.

Kusner said that data likely will not be available for several months, but through social and physical distancing, those numbers could still decline, even with the ongoing protests.

“Six months from now, it’s going to seem a lot clearer, but we’ve got to get through those six months," Kusner said. "And we got to get there with as many healthy people.”

That concern shared by other health leaders, including Sam Jarvis, the Community Health Manager with Johnson County Public Health.

“There’s a lot of people gathering, and we do have concerns that this could cause a spike in COVID cases,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis also said, however, that does not mean the protests should stop.

“Certainly recognizing what all those people are doing out there, are also working on a public health crisis,” Jarvis said.

The county’s public health department says it is in support of the protests, going so far to put out a statement saying as much. Jarvis said he and the department just want people to reduce their risk if they choose to participate.

“Physically distance, wear a mask, if you’re ill, please consider not going to the protest, just like we would ask you please don’t go to work, please don’t go out in public spaces,” Jarvis said.

Kusner says people wearing face masks could make the biggest impact in these protests.

“The coronavirus is transmitted through the air, as we know," Kusner said. "And if we have a mask on, we make ourselves about as safe as we can be.”

Jarvis said protesters wearing masks has been a popular theme, something that could prove to be a good sign.

“From what we’re seeing, while yes, they are pretty close to each other, a lot of people are wearing masks," Jarvis said. "I think we’re also seeing that across the state and across the nation.”

Jarvis said it should not be about weighing potentially contracting coronavirus, and protesting. He said he would like to see both crises addressed equally.

“Putting both of those on a scale to outweigh one or the other is very difficult, certainly I think we can hope for both," Jarvis said. "That no one gets ill, and that those voices are heard.”

