Iowa Freedom Riders announce two day protest halt

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A group that has been helping organize several days of protests in Iowa City said that it will freeze the actions while city officials consider their demands.

The Iowa Freedom Riders released a statement on its Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, saying that it would halt marches in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. This follows Iowa City’s City Council holding a special work session intended to begin addressing racial injustices described by the group and other citizens. The group said the freeze would give the council time to “quickly make progress on our demands without distraction.”

The post acknowledged that some of the demands would take longer to implement, but claimed many of them could be put in place without major delays. They said protests would resume if their demands are not met.

The Iowa Freedom Riders released an updated list of demands on Monday night, including those for the city council, police department, school board, and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Largely peaceful protests in Iowa City have taken place on several days, though there have been multiple incidents of spraypaint vandalism. Monday night’s march saw almost no incidents of vandalism after organizers asked the crowd to refrain. The march on Wednesday, June 3, ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and flash bangs on the crowd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80, a move that Mayor Bruce Teague later condemned.

