Iowa Daybook

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Des Moines Airport Authority Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dsmairport.com/, https://twitter.com/dsmairport

Contacts: Kelvin Foley, KJFoley@dsmairport.com, 1 515 256 5100

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Cindy Axne participates in a Corteva Agriscience virtual town - Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne participates in a Corteva Agriscience virtual town hall to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Iowa farmers, the health of the biofuel industry, and her work on the House Agriculture Committee

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

The event is open to media in a listen-only capacity. Media interested in attending can receive the registration link via RSVP to Ian Mariani at ian.mariani@mail.house.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds press conference

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

The conference will be livestreamed and posted: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 10 3:00 PM Scott County Conservation Board meeting meeting

Location: West Lake Park Administration Office, Davenport, IA

Weblinks: https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/, https://twitter.com/scottcountyiowa

Contacts: Amber Sullivan, Administrative Assistant, Amber.Sullivan@scottcountyiowa.com, 1 563 328 3280

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 10 - Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference - CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iaais.org/

Contacts: Lori Kesinger, IAAIS, LRK@ku.edu, 1 800 280 5325

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221