Iowa City’s 2020 Rummage in the Ramp moving to virtual activities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is moving its annual community resale event Rummage in the Ramp online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the event is going virtual with several resources and activities promoting responsible materials management, waste reduction, reuse and repair.

The city will soon share details on its website about the virtual events and how to handle donations or items that need to be disposed of, as well as upcoming activities.

