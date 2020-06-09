Iowa City police investigating report of gunshots

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police received reports of gunshots in the area of 2516 Clearwater Court just before 11:30 p.m. on June 8.

Police investigated the scene but found no indication that anyone was injured, and received no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous, and their identity is not required to collect a reward.

