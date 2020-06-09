Advertisement

Iowa City Freedom Riders list demands for police, city council and Governor Reynolds

A marcher holds a sign that reads "Free Mazin," referring to one of the Iowa Freedom Riders' leaders Mazin Mohamedali. Mohamedali was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, and is being held on a probation violation. Photo date: Monday, June 8, 2020.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Freedom Riders announced a list of demands to the Iowa City Police Department, Iowa City Council, Iowa City School District and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The Iowa Freedom Riders formed in the last week, after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Members of the Iowa Freedom Riders are leading the marches and demonstrations in Iowa City.

The Iowa Freedom Riders listed these demands on Monday Night.

Demands to Iowa City Council and Iowa City Police Department:

- Drop all charges against protesters.

- Strong statement from Iowa City Police Department in favor of protests.

- The full publication of ICPD budget, specifically on budget spending.

- Every Iowa City Department should have at least 30 percent of its staff dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

- Every institution and business is required to implement and equity took kit.

- A clear and sensible plan for affordable housing. If this is not met, those involved must have consequences.

- Johnson County Sheriffs and ICPD may not enforce evictions.

- Iowa City provides funds for the SPI Program. (Special Populations Involvement)

- The curfew must be lifted in Coralville.

- A plan to restructure ICPD toward community policing.

- Reforming the Iowa City Community Police Review Board so that it has real power, including but not limited to the ability to subpoena officers. The reformed board must also have the ability to enact and enforce measure able consequences when the board recommendations are not followed or implemented.

- Iowa City Police Department divestment from, and removal of, military grade equipment and contracts from Federal Government.

Demands to Iowa City School Board:

- An alternative school review board process for students who are sent to alternative schools.

- A more diverse school board that is representative of the members of the community.

- The complete removal of SRO (School Resources Officers) from public schools.

- An actively and anti-racist curriculum that demonstrates a well-rounded and complete knowledge of Black History in the U.S. This should be implemented through anti-racist personnel and hiring of a diverse staff.

Demands to Governor Kim Reynolds:

- Decriminalize the use and possession of marijuana 40 grams and under.

- Reduction of probation length for ex-convicts and no marijuana drug testing.

- Lift the curfew in Coralville.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

