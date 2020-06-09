Advertisement

Insurance telemarketers fined $225M for a billion robocalls

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. The app helps locate and block fraudulent calls, although some robocalls do get through.
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. The app helps locate and block fraudulent calls, although some robocalls do get through.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By TALI ARBEL, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers.

The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses. State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for violating the federal law governing telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The FCC said the robocalls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message. If consumers pressed a button for more information, however, they were transferred to a call center that sold plans not connected to those companies. The FCC said the Missouri attorney general sued Rising Eagle’s largest client, Health Advisors of America, for telemarketing violations last year.

Over more than four months in early 2019, the FCC said, these telemarketers faked the number their calls displayed in caller ID with intent to deceive consumers; purposefully called people who are on the Do Not Call list; and called people's mobile phones without getting permission first.

Consumers weren't the only ones bothered. The telemarketers faked their calls to make them appear they came from other companies, which then received angry calls and were named in lawsuits from consumers. The FCC didn't name these companies, but said one got so many calls that its phone network “became unusable.”

The fine is not a final decision. Spiller and Mears will have a chance to respond.

As robocalls became a pressing issue for consumers, both as an annoyance and as a vehicle for fraud, the FCC has pushed carriers to do more to stop them. A new law beefs up enforcement and mandates that the phone industry not charge for call-blocking tools and put in place a system designed to weed out “spoofed” calls made using fake numbers.

Reached by phone at the number listed for JSquared, Spiller declined to comment. He declined to provide contact information for Mears and said neither would speak before talking to an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, and Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Scott Saville
There is already positive change going on in the Iowa football program to give all players of different races an equal voice, following allegations of racial disparities in the program from former players.

Linn County

White supremacist sticker attached to magazine, distributed in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some people receiving the bi-monthly Little Village Magazine are finding stickers placed on them promoting white supremacy.

News

Despite lack of oversight, Community Police Review Board argues it plays role in calling out Iowa City police misconduct

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
People have 90 days after an incident with the Iowa City Police Department to file a complaint with the board. The five members of the board then can conduct their own investigation.

News

Iowa GOP fast-tracking COVID-19 liability immunity amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Cedar Rapids nearing record for most homicides in a year

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Waterloo revises use-of-force guidelines for police

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

White supremacist literature attached to papers in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Iowa City board says it matters, in spite of lack of power

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Black Hawk County

Waterloo Police revise use-of-force guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major northeast Iowa law enforcement agency issued a revised set of guidelines for when and how officers should use force, only 10 days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked national outrage.

National News

San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR, Associated Press
San Francisco’s progressive new prosecutor will expand victim compensation services to the victims and witnesses of police violence.