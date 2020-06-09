Human trial starts on another COVID-19 antibody therapy

(CNN) - A clinical trial is underway in China for an antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The first healthy patient received the experimental medication there on Monday.

Eli Lilly says the U.S. trial will begin within a few days.

This is a phase one trial, which means scientists are trying to find out if it is safe to be used in humans.

If proven safe, the next step will be to find out if it’s effective against treating or preventing coronavirus.

Antibody treatments are currently used to treat infectious diseases and some forms of cancer.

The Eli Lilly trial is being done in collaboration with a Chinese pharmaceutical company named Junshi Biosciences.

