Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa football players returned to campus to prepare for voluntary workouts iamid an uproar. Former players over the past several days alleged systemic racism and other mistreatment in the program. The team’s strength coach, Chris Doyle, has been placed on administrative leave and coach Kirk Ferentz’s leadership was called into question. About two dozen current players took to social media to voice messages of unity. None complained directly about his treatment.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska says receiver JD Spielman has put his name into the transfer portal. Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards. Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced in March that Spielman had left the team to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably would miss all of spring practice. Spielman would have been a senior in eligibility this fall. It was unclear if he’s on track to graduate this summer, which would make him immediately eligible at his next school. He is the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

NEW YORK (AP) — Over the years, baseball’s amateur draft has featured big hits, bad calls and even back-to-back home runs. Now, it's about to enter the next phase of an ongoing development — same as all those young prospects who get picked every year. This year's event, which begins Wednesday night, was slashed from 40 rounds to five because of the coronavirus pandemic. And with more permanent changes possibly coming, including a new home on the horizon, the June draft that began in 1965 might never look the same.