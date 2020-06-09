Heavy rain falls over much of the area Tuesday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The leftovers of Tropical Storm Cristobal are bringing rain through the afternoon. It’ll be heavy at times with rainfall rates sometimes crossing an inch per hour. This round of rain will end this evening after dropping widespread amounts of one to three inches with locally higher amounts.

Flash flooding is possible in the heaviest rain, causing streams to quickly rise and streets to flood. The severe weather threat is low although a quick spin-up tornado is possible near and east of the track of the low pressure, which would be over the far eastern edge of Iowa. Rainfall amounts may also be less over this area.

Another round of showers comes through Wednesday, although amounts will be much less than today. The wind picks up for a couple days as cooler weather settles in for several days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.