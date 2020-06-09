Advertisement

Heavy rain arrives today, especially this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a wet one as rain moves in. Plan on it to arrive as early as mid-morning, with increasing chances later this morning into the afternoon. A flash flood watch continues across our entire area as rainfall rates may be very heavy in spots. Rainfall totals of one to three inches remain likely with isolated higher amounts depending on where the heavy bands set up.

Tonight into tomorrow, the cold front portion of the system arrives and we should see another round of showers with that, though they won’t be nearly as heavy as today’s. The wind will be increasing with that frontal passage as well.

Plan on very nice weather conditions starting Wednesday night, lasting through at least the weekend with dry conditions and pleasant humidity. Highs will generally be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

