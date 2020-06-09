Dubuque City Council adopts resolution condemning racism

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council adopted a resolution Monday night to formally condemn racism in the community.

Brad Cavanagh, one of the council’s members, said one of the first steps will be to review and possibly reform the Dubuque Police Department’s use-of-force policies. He said that many people will be involved in this process including Mayor Roy Buol, City Manager Michael Van Milligen, and Police Chief Mark Dalsing.

Right now, the Dubuque City Council is made up of all white members, which is why Cavanagh said the city must make sure that people of other backgrounds are included in these conversations.

“It is clear to me, by what we have seen in Dubuque this past week with these peaceful protests that we have had with so many people attending, that we are absolutely ready to do this,” Cavanagh said. “We are ready to have this discussion and we are ready to turn that into action right now.”

Dereka Williams, one of the organizers of the protests and rallies against racial injustice in Dubuque, said some of the changes her team would like to see are eliminating racial profiling and more community policing. She said her team appreciates the council’s words and support, but that they need to be backed up by action.

“It is necessary that people of power are with us so that the people under them can understand that there will be consequences and that they care enough about the community, about the black community, that they are not going let this happen,” Williams said. “That is why that is important.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.