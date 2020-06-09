Des Moines delays vote on anti-racial profiling ordinance amid public backlash

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Des Moines city council voted unanimously to delay the final vote on its anti-racial profiling ordinance.

Instead, members approved its first reading last night during a virtual meeting.

The ordinance requires police to commit itself to the unbiased, equitable treatment of all people.

It also mentions racial profiling and traffic stops, prohibiting any stop motivated by how someone looks.

Critics say there are several things missing in the ordinance though, including a community review board.

City Council will hear public input and vote on a second reading of the proposal June 22nd.

See the full story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.