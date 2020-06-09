Coralville’s 4thFest still planning on having fireworks

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - So far most of the Coralville 4thFest events have been canceled for 2020, but not the fireworks.

The city says the fireworks are, at this time, still a go, but the location has yet to be determined.

“We really hoped to have the concert, parade, and other events that so many of us enjoy so much,” Lynn Snyder, 4thFest Committee Co-chair, said. “Unfortunately, we could not identify appropriate social distancing measures that would allow us to offer those long-standing family traditions. We look forward to a better-than-ever 4thFest in 2021.”

The fireworks will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

The city will announce further information regarding the location of the fireworks, as well as any guidelines, later this month.

Go to coralville.org for more information.

