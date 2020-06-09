Coralville curfew lifted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayor John A. Lundell announced the curfew in Coralville has ended effective June 9.

The curfew had been in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in response to recent looting which resulted in violence and injury.

“I would like to thank Coralville residents for their patience and compliance with the curfew," Mayor Lundell said. “While it was not what any of us wanted, it was effective in curbing violence in our community. As the curfew is lifted, I encourage the community to remain peaceful so that we can continue the hard work toward change that has begun, and give our full attention to the important issues without distraction. On Sunday, a gathering at S.T. Morrison Park, ‘Reflect. Heal. Act.’ provided an opportunity to listen with open minds and hearts to members of our community and their experiences and feelings. I will continue to listen and take action with members of the City Council, staff, and Coralville residents to effect change for the better.”

