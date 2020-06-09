Cedar Rapids Museum of Art to reopen on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another eastern Iowa museum has announced its plans to reopen to the public, following months of a coronavirus-related shutdown.

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, located at 410 Third Avenue SE, will be open to the public beginning on Saturday, June 13. Anybody entering the building will be required to wear a mask, with disposable masks being available for purchase at the facility for visitors that don’t have one.

The museum will resume regular business hours upon reopening.

A temporary exhibition, “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens,” has been extended by the museum through August 30.

"We are thrilled that we are ready to re-open to the public. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to close three months ago, mid-way through our blockbuster Impressionism exhibition, and I am delighted that we were able to extend that exhibition and can now share it with our community again,” Sean Ulmer, executive director at the museum, said, in a statement.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed at the gift shop and information desk to help protect employees. Museum staff will be executing enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the facility, according to officials.

