Army considers renaming installations bearing names of Confederate commanders

Members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base.
Members of the media wait outside of the Bernie Beck Gate, an entrance to the Fort Hood military base.(Tamir Kalifa | AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) - There is a chance Army installations named after Confederate military commanders could undergo a name change.

Army officials say U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are open to holding a “bipartisan conversation” about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of those associated with the Confederacy.

This means Army installations including Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia could be renamed.

In a statement released Monday, the U.S. Army said that “each Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a significant place in our military history.” The statement went on to say the names represent individuals and not ideologies.

This comes days after the U.S. Marine Corps announced the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag from its installations.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

