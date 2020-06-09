Advertisement

260 new confirmed cases and 16 more deaths over the last 24 hours

((Source: MGN image))
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 260 new confirmed cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:25 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 22,179 cases and 622 deaths since the pandemic began.

4,390 people were tested over the last 24 hours. The state is reporting a total of 197,340 people have been tested.

Over the last 24 hours 400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus. That brings the number of people who have recovered from the virus up to 13,244.

There are 255 patients hospitalized, with 16 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 82 patents in the ICU and 51 on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WHO: COVID-19 spread by people without symptoms is rare

Updated: moments ago
The World Health Organization said on Monday it’s rare for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to spread COVID-19. But the announcement comes with a big caveat.

News

The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The album featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music will be released on July 6, his 85th birthday.

News

Iowa City’s 2020 Rummage in the Ramp moving to virtual activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa City is moving its annual community resale event Rummage in the Ramp online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Two dead after incident on Turkey River in Fayette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said two people died following an incident on the Turkey River near Clermont.

Latest News

News

Coralville’s 4thFest still planning on having fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
So far most of the Coralville 4thFest events have been canceled for 2020, but not the fireworks.

News

CDC says some Americans are misusing bleach to fight virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans are misusing bleach in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

News

Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

Updated: 3 hours ago
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving across parts of the Midwest after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds.

News

UnityPoint using nasal therapy to keep COVID-19 patients off ventilators

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hundreds of Iowans are still on ventilators as they fight COVID-19, but a new therapy could change that. Unity point is using nasal therapy to deliver oxygen through water vapor.

News

Des Moines delays vote on anti-racial profiling ordinance amid public backlash

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Des Moines city council voted unanimously to delay the final vote on its anti-racial profiling ordinance.

News

Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the police” as a dangerous example of Democratic overreach as he fights for momentum amid crises that threaten his reelection.