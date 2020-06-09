260 new confirmed cases and 16 more deaths over the last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 260 new confirmed cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:25 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 22,179 cases and 622 deaths since the pandemic began.

4,390 people were tested over the last 24 hours. The state is reporting a total of 197,340 people have been tested.

Over the last 24 hours 400 people were reported to have recovered from the virus. That brings the number of people who have recovered from the virus up to 13,244.

There are 255 patients hospitalized, with 16 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 82 patents in the ICU and 51 on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.