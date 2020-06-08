US supply of Remdesivir to run out by end of June

(CNN) - The U.S. is running out of the only drug known to help with COVID-19.

That’s according to a doctor with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He says the last shipment of Remdesivir goes out June 29.

The company that makes it is ramping up production and hopes to have more this summer.

A study shows Remdesivir reduces the number of days coronavirus patients spend in the hospital.

