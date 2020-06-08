Tuesday’s rain is tropical rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana Monday morning and weakened into a Tropical Depression as its wind speeds fell under 39 mph. It’s tracking north toward the Midwest and while it eventually loses its Tropical Depression status, its rainfall will still have a tropical source.

The atmosphere is going to be loaded with moisture. In fact, the available water is going to be about two-and-a-half times the normal for early June, pushing records for this time of year. Rainfall rates will be very efficient; that is, it’ll be pretty easy for the rain to add up. Think of dipping the bottom of a sponge in water. When you wring it out, there’ll be water that comes out, but it’s limited. But if you soak the whole sponge in water and wring it out, there’s a lot more water. Tuesday’s atmosphere will be similar.

Let’s look at some maps of the relative humidity at different layers. High relative humidity is marked with green. The amount of moisture that air can hold gets lower as the temperature gets cooler, but waterlogged is still waterlogged when it comes to making precipitation. Near the ground, we’ll have plentiful moisture. About 5,000 feet of the ground, there’s still a lot. Even farther up at 10,000 feet, there’s no shortage of moisture. And even at 20,000 feet, the atmosphere still has a bunch of water.

Relative humidity at the ground. (KCRG)

Relative humidity at 5,000 feet. (KCRG)

Relative humidity at 10,000 feet. (KCRG)

Relative humidity at 20,000 feet. (KCRG)

Widespread rainfall of one to three inches looks likely and locally higher amounts are possible. Who gets what will depend exactly on where the low pressure system tracks, as well as where individual thunderstorms move. Flash flooding – quick rises on streams and water in streets – is possible where the heaviest rain falls. This runoff should cause rivers to rise some as the week goes on.

Iowa occasionally gets moisture from the remains of tropical systems, but having the center of one pass so closely is unusual. Only three times on record has the center of a tropical system, or the organized remains of one, come within 50 miles of our state. Only one of those – what was left of the great Galveston hurricane of 1900 – actually made it into Iowa.

Only three tropical systems or their remnants have passed within 50 miles of Iowa. (KCRG)

