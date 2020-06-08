Advertisement

Toasty weather Monday turns to heavy rain Tuesday

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s hot weather is a one-day deal before tropical rain moves in. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with highs around 90. The mugginess will be tolerable as dew points stay close to 60. It’ll be a little breezy, too.

Clouds increase tonight and rain develops Tuesday morning as Tropical Depression Cristobal approaches the region. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall of one to three inches will be likely and locally higher totals are possible. The biggest downpours could lead to flash flooding. The track of Cristobal will determine where the heaviest rain falls. The threat of severe weather is low but a spin-up tornado is possible east of Cristobal, which would be mainly closer to the Mississippi.

Some showers linger Tuesday night and wind down on Wednesday but additional rainfall shouldn’t be too heavy. The wind picks up Wednesday, perhaps gusting to 40 mph. Temperatures are also cooler after today with highs mainly in the 70s. We’ll also have to watch for rises on some rivers as the week goes on, too.

