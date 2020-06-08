One member of Hawkeye athletics tests positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Testing of athletes and staff returning to the University of Iowa has returned one positive case for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that one person tested positive for COVID-19 as part of its overall plan for resumption of athletic activities on campus. 236 others among students, coaches, and staff tested negative for the disease. Officials did not specify which group the positive test belonged to, or which sport they were associated with.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” Gary Barta, director of athletics for the school, said, in a statement. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”

The person who tested positive will be required to isolate, and athletics department staff are conducting contact tracing to see if any others will require quarantine.

