Oelwein man dies in Clayton County crash

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein man has died after a vehicle accident in Clayton County.

It happened at 6:22 p.m. on June 6 near the intersection of 232nd Street and Clayton Road, just outside Garnavillo, in Clayton County.

Officials say David Bushaw, 50, from Oelwein, was driving his motorcycle westbound on Clayton Road, when he came up to a curve in the road. A farm tractor driven by Joshua Herzog, 18, from Garnavillo, was traveling eastbound on Clayton Road.

Officials say Bushaw failed to negotiate the curve, crossing the center line and striking the farm tractor head-on.

David Bushaw died at the scene. Herzog was not injured.

