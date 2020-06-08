Advertisement

Moisture, from Tropical Storm Cristobal, increases, bringing heavy rain

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds build tonight as the remnants of Cristobal move north.

Tuesday will be a wet and windy day. Look for rain to overspread the area during the day. 1 to 3 inches of rain look likely in many locations. Where the heaviest of the rains set up, flash flooding can be anticipated. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area on Tuesday.

Showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday morning. Beyond that, the weather turns plenty cool and quiet through the end of the week. Have a good night.

