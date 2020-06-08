Linn County Fair accepting applications for 2020 virtual contests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fair Association is now accepting applications for contests for the 2020 Virtual Linn County Fair.

Contest categories include, but are not limited to:

Open photography

Rock art

Sandscape or sculpture art

Chalk art

Coloring

Fairy garden

Flower garden

Pie eating

Recipes

“Taking the Linn County Fair and making it virtual for 2020 has forced the fair association to get creative and think outside the box to encourage people of all ages to participate in our events,” said Linn County Fair Marketing Manager Heidi Steffen. “We hope the variety of contests will allow families to collaborate on entries to submit.”

Details, including how to apply, can be found on the Linn County Fair’s website.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for June 23-27, 2021.

