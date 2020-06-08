Leader of Iowa City protests arrested for Wednesday’s showdown with law enforcement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the leaders of protests in Iowa City has been arrested for his involvement in Wednesday’s confrontation that ended with police firing tear gas into a crowd of demonstrators on Dubuque Street.

Mazin Mohamedali is charged with unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. At an appearance on Monday in Johnson County District Court, he entered a plea of not guilty.

The criminal complaint specifies the charges stem from a Wednesday protest where marchers confronted a line of law enforcement at the Dubuque Street ramps onto Interstate 80 where police wanted to stop people from entering the interstate. The criminal complaint says Mahmedali participated in an unlawful protest with several hundred people that blocked roadways.

Mazin Mohamedali, 20, is charged in connection with Wednesday's protest in Iowa City that resulted in police firing tear gas on protesters. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

"While blocking roadways, multiple participants of the group spray painted/defaced/caused property damage to property which included roadways, street signs and buildings.

Mohamedali is also charged with a probation violation from his conviction of second-degree robbery for holding up the Kum and Go on Mormon Trek Blvd. with a knife in 2018. Police arrested him with the knife and stolen money. He was initially charged with first-degree robbery and took a plea deal to the lesser charge and was sentenced to 1 year at a residential facility. He had also faced a probation violation in December and January for possession of marijuana.

Mohamedali had a fiery end to a Saturday rally before another march through Iowa City with a group vandalizing property, including University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Kinnick Stadium. Mohamedali told Iowa City’s mayor he was frustrated with waiting for reforms to policing, shouted to the crowd and announced the start of that march.

The group presented a list of 13 demands to Iowa City leaders aimed at reforming the police and achieving racial equality in the criminal justice system.

