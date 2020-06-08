Advertisement

Leader of Iowa City protests arrested for Wednesday’s showdown with law enforcement

By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the leaders of protests in Iowa City has been arrested for his involvement in Wednesday’s confrontation that ended with police firing tear gas into a crowd of demonstrators on Dubuque Street.

Mazin Mohamedali is charged with unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. At an appearance on Monday in Johnson County District Court, he entered a plea of not guilty.

The criminal complaint specifies the charges stem from a Wednesday protest where marchers confronted a line of law enforcement at the Dubuque Street ramps onto Interstate 80 where police wanted to stop people from entering the interstate. The criminal complaint says Mahmedali participated in an unlawful protest with several hundred people that blocked roadways.

Mazin Mohamedali, 20, is charged in connection with Wednesday's protest in Iowa City that resulted in police firing tear gas on protesters.
Mazin Mohamedali, 20, is charged in connection with Wednesday's protest in Iowa City that resulted in police firing tear gas on protesters.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

"While blocking roadways, multiple participants of the group spray painted/defaced/caused property damage to property which included roadways, street signs and buildings.

Mohamedali is also charged with a probation violation from his conviction of second-degree robbery for holding up the Kum and Go on Mormon Trek Blvd. with a knife in 2018. Police arrested him with the knife and stolen money. He was initially charged with first-degree robbery and took a plea deal to the lesser charge and was sentenced to 1 year at a residential facility. He had also faced a probation violation in December and January for possession of marijuana.

Mohamedali had a fiery end to a Saturday rally before another march through Iowa City with a group vandalizing property, including University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Kinnick Stadium. Mohamedali told Iowa City’s mayor he was frustrated with waiting for reforms to policing, shouted to the crowd and announced the start of that march.

The group presented a list of 13 demands to Iowa City leaders aimed at reforming the police and achieving racial equality in the criminal justice system.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City City Council to hold special work session on systemic change

Updated: 30 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Demonstrators gather for more protests in Iowa City

Updated: 33 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording

Johnson County

Johnson County Public Health, in favor of protests, says there’s still potential for spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some health officials admit the recent protests related to the death of George Floyd and racial inequality have them worried about a new, potential spike in cases.

Black Hawk County

Police investigate hate graffiti on black man’s car in Waterloo

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police in Iowa are investigating after a black man found the initials for the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan organization scrawled on his vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance launches initiative to encourage local spending

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The initiative works with local small businesses to encourage shopping and spending, shoppers can then ear rewards.

Latest News

News

Public health expert supports protests, but worries about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

How airports are cutting expenses amid pandemic downturn

Updated: 1 hour ago
How airports are coping with a downturn in air travel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

News

Four more TestIowa sites open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four more TestIowa sites are operating in Iowa.

News

Cedar Rapids Community Schools creating plans for school year return

Updated: 1 hours ago
District leaders are developing three different plans for the return of the new school year. The first option would keep students learning from home, the second would be fully on-site learning, and the third would be a mix of the two.

News

Registration for virtual Linn County Fair events open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Registration for events in the virtual Linn County Fair is now open, according to organizers.

News

Fares to resume with Iowa City Transit services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fares will resume on Monday, June 15, 2020, on Iowa City Transit buses, according to officials.