Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-SMALL TOWNS

George Floyd protests spread to smaller, mostly white towns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America. Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white. Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities. The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 602 COVID-19 deaths, 21,589 cases of the virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — owa health officials are reporting 5 more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak and 151 new cases of the disease caused by the virus. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 602 people have died with COVID-19 in the state and 21,589 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since the outbreak began. Nearly half of Iowa’s coronavirus cases are located in four counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, it can cause more severe illness.

IOWA-STRENGTH COACH

Iowa strength coach denies 'unethical behavior or bias'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program. Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday. The move was made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program. Several black former players posted on social media Friday night about issues they saw in the football program and attributed many to Doyle. The 51-year-old assistant coach issued a statement Sunday on Twitter in which he disputes the claims.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA SHOOTING

Illinois man ID'd as body found after Iowa police shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead at the scene of what they say was an ambush on police officers during a night of unrest in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the dead man as Marquis M. Tousant, of Rock Island, Illinois, which is just across the Mississippi River from Davenport. Tousant was found dead at the scene of what authorities say was an ambush on an unmarked police truck in an alley early Monday. Police say men fired several times at the truck, wounding the officer who was driving it. Another officer returned fire. Six suspects were later arrested after a high-speed chase.

CHEMICAL SPILL-IOWA

Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill that hurt worker

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there. The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Hydrite Chemical has also taken necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car. Firefighters who responded to the accident sulfur melts at about 240 degrees, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.

SHOOTING DEATH-DES MOINES

Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting death last week in Des Moines. KCCI-TV reports that Dayquawne Gates was booked Friday night into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman. Officers found Freeman laying in a front yard last week. He later died at a hospital. Detectives said they have video and firearm-related evidence linking Gates to the killing.