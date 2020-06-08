Kirk Ferentz addresses racial disparities surrounding football program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football program has been known for “hard work” and “no nonsense." However in the last 48 hours, the program has come under fire from several former players, many of them African-American.

Nearly 40 players, including Jaleel Johnson and James Daniels, who are currently in the NFL, have shared their stories on social media of racial disparities within in the Iowa football program. Head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Sunday and said he has spoken with several of those former players since Friday.

“I just want to assure every player that their voices were heard and their anger and frustrations have been noted," said Ferentz. "I was really impacted Friday night that I missed an opportunity here over the last 21 years to talk to players, but conversations, not just ‘how’s your family’ and all those types of things, but ask some hard questions of the players.”

Many of the players who have shared their stories, have accused strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle of racial comments. Doyle has been on Ferentz’s staff for 21 years, but was placed on administrative leave on Saturday. He released a statement on Sunday denying the allegations.

“I’m painting my own picture and that’s the process I’m going through,” Ferentz said. “I don’t want to leave it to chance or innuendo.”

Ferentz says he’s taken some steps towards changing the culture. Last year, he allowed players to wear hoodies, hats and earrings around the football facility. Over the weekend, he ended the social media ban for players and announced that former Hawkeye Mike Daniels will chair the Advisory Committee. However, Ferentz admits the program still has a long ways to go.

“There is a difference between being demanding and then also potentially being demeaning,” Ferentz said. “I did ask multiple players that if they feel that I’m part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here, then I’d appreciate that feedback. That’s not what I’ve heard thus far, but my commitment to us is having a good program and having a healthy team and an improving environment.”

