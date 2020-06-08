John Bolton to publish White House memoir this month

(CNN) - Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is planning to publish his book this month, even without the White House’s approval.

Titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” the book has faced delays as the Trump administration objected to its contents.

The New York Times says the book reportedly includes allegations about the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Bolton criticized the White House’s efforts to get damaging information on democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Ukrainian officials say they found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Joe Biden or his son Hunter.

The National Security Council at the White House is still reviewing the manuscript.

CNN previously reported that the administration may try to retroactively classify some of the material in Bolton’s book.

The publication date is set for June 23.

The former National Security Advisor has already scheduled press interviews.

