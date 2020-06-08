Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Monday, Jun. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Des Moines bureau is reachable at 515-243-3281. Send daybook items to iowa@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Iowa and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 08 7:30 AM Des Moines City Council work session

Weblinks: http://www.dmgov.org

Contacts: Office of the City Clerk, 1 515 283 4209

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94493164606?pwd=bTRGM1orbmFUR1drRVkySUtTY3NmZz09 See Additional Meeting Information Below

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 08 1:00 PM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 08 5:00 PM 'Women for Trump: MOM TALK' in Iowa - 'Women for Trump: MOM TALK' in Iowa, via conference call, with special guests Republican Iowa 1st Congressional district candidate Ashley Hinson and former 'The Apprentice' contestant Tana Goertz

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Des Moines Airport Authority Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dsmairport.com/, https://twitter.com/dsmairport

Contacts: Kelvin Foley, KJFoley@dsmairport.com, 1 515 256 5100

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 09 Tropical Depression Cristobal forecast to hit Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois - Tropical Depression Cristobal forecast to hit Arkansas before continuing inland through Missouri and Illinois, with forecasts including maximum sustained winds of nearly 35 mph (plus higher gusts), up to 10 inches of rain (isolated 15 inches), isolated tornadoes, 'life-threatening' surf and rip current conditions. Depression is expected to continue moving north into Wisconsin tomorrow and over Lake Superior into Canada

Weblinks: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/, https://twitter.com/NHCDirector

Contacts: National Hurricane Center press, nhc.public.affairs@noaa.gov, 1 305 229 4404

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 10 - Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference - CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iaais.org/

Contacts: Lori Kesinger, IAAIS, LRK@ku.edu, 1 800 280 5325