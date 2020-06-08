Iowa City to hold virtual meeting Tuesday on systemic reform

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following multiple days of demonstrations and marches through the city, the Iowa City City Council announced on Monday it would begin the formal process of addressing concerns about racial disparities in various systems with a special session of the council on Tuesday.

Mayor Bruce Teague announced the meeting, which will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. It will be held virtually via videoconferencing platform Zoom, as well as live-streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, along with the city’s public access channel website.

“Right now, people are demanding answers,” Teague said, in a statement. “They are demanding change. We need to take a moment for the policy makers to gather and listen and get to work. We are committed to following through on this work, because Black lives matter. The city council’s work will happen in public, and it may be messy at times. We invite everyone to this process.”

According to an agenda for the work session, it will include an update on the Black Lives Matter movement and a discussion of next steps to combat systemic racism.

Teague said that city officials had received hundreds of messages from citizens calling for reform.

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Largely peaceful protests in Iowa City have taken place for several days in a row, though there have been multiple incidents of spraypaint vandalism. The march on Wednesday, June 3, ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and flash bangs on the crowd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80, a move which Teague later condemned.

