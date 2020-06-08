Advertisement

Iowa artist uses rural landscape to produce demonstration

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Over the last few weeks, protests over the death of George Floyd have come in many different forms.

But one Iowa artist used his skills and Iowa’s rural landscape to produce a different kind of demonstration.

Among the cornfields, people could see Malcom X, Rosa Parks and George Floyd 80 feet tall.

Iowa artist Robert Moore's project entitled "Harvesting Humanity" offers a more silent and subtle take on protesting. Moore said his aim is to highlight the gap in diversity, landscape and community he's experienced in the heartland.

"Human nature is fear of the unknown and when we don't have exposure to those topics, those people, those cultures or those experiences, I can't expect anyone to resonate with any of those or have a vested interest," Moore said. "So I wanted to do that by having a connection to that silo, connection to that rural area, connection to that landscape."

Moore received permission from the property owner to project his dozens of images. However, as he and his crew were setting up one night, they had a moment of fear when a car slowly approached. But the driver stepped out and had something powerful to say.

"A lady bawling and she said, 'You have no idea how much this means to me. My son is mixed. He grew up in rural Iowa. He has no representation.' And little did she know how much this actually means to me," Moore said.

Moore said he's experienced that first-hand growing up in rural Iowa with his white cousins.

Moore says he included images of local kids in his display because even fiercest of racists can’t help but have empathy for a child.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

