Hot today, heavy rain arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to stick out as the hot day with highs around 90 in all areas. It’ll be breezy at times this afternoon with ample sunshine. Tonight, clouds will increase as moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches our area.

Tomorrow, a widespread one to three inch rainfall is likely with isolated higher amounts. Depending on where the rain swaths set up, the potential is there for both flash flooding and eventual river flooding in the coming days. As for wind, you’ll notice it the most on Wednesday as the system pushes up to the Great Lakes, allowing for much cooler air to arrive. We’ll still have some lingering showers that day, too, especially in the morning.

From there on out, plan on pleasant weather conditions lasting right through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.