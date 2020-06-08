Hiawatha holds high school girls basketball jamboree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High school sports are slowly starting to make a return in Iowa. Next week, the baseball and softball season begins. On Sunday, fans got a chance to watch some high school girls basketball.

The U.S. Junior Nationals held a jamboree at the Iowa Sports Center in Hiawatha. There were 22 teams from Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, who participated in the event.

Event organizers worked with local health officials on safety guidelines. Some of the guidelines included cleaning the areas after each game and having a mask on-hand, but fans weren’t required to wear them.

“We’re the longest running privately owned organization in girls basketball back in the mid-80s," said Chris Mennig, who’s the vice president of the USJN. "And I felt an obligation for our company that if that’s who we are, we should be one of the first to come out and show that we can do this still and in a safe manner, the right way.”

Another jamboree is scheduled for next Saturday. Mennig says 25 teams have signed up so far.

