Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Zook has died at age 72. He teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end in the 1970s. Zook died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades. He was with the Falcons from 1969-75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. Zook made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973, joining Humphrey in the all-star game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program. Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday. The move was made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program. Several black former players posted on social media Friday night about issues they saw in the football program and attributed many to Doyle. The 51-year-old assistant coach issued a statement Sunday on Twitter in which he disputes the claims.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account. Dozens of former players took to social media to detail the troubling issues they allege they saw and experienced while playing at Iowa. The 51-year-old Doyle has been Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach since 1999, when Ferentz took over the football program.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The robust TV experience available to sports fans has caused a decline in ticket sales for years, and now the coronavirus pandemic is forcing leagues to have games without them at all. But once they are allowed back in the stadium, ensuring fans are safe while also being entertained will be of paramount importance. That could mean the implementation of new tech such as sound-recognition apps and touchless payment systems, many of which could benefit those watching from home just as much as those in the arena.