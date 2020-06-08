Advertisement

Four more TestIowa sites opening this week

Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will have five new TestIowa sites by the end of this week. A site in Page County opened last week, and four more are also set to open this week.

One of the new ones will be in Dallas County and the other three will be clinic sites in rural communities.

The drive-thru site in Dallas County will be located in Waukee at South Middle School, 2350 SE LA Grant Parkway. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The three rural clinics, along with the Page County site, are partnerships between the state of Iowa and local health care providers. The state will provide the testing supplies to these locations and local staff will operate the testing site.

The locations are:

  • Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3.
  • Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens June 8.
  • Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens June 10.
  • Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens June 10.

To get tested at these, or any TestIowa site, take the online assessment at testiowa.com

