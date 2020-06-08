Advertisement

Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam no longer have guns in new ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a firearm in the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" on HBO Max.
Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a firearm in the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" on HBO Max.(Source: WarnerMedia/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two popular “Looney Tunes” characters will no longer have the firearms they have carried for decades.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam do not carry guns in the new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” series on streaming service HBO Max.

Just because the characters are disarmed doesn’t mean you won’t see the cartoon violence synonymous with the animated franchise. There will still be Acme dynamite explosions and other antics.

In a recent short titled “Dynamite Dance,” Fudd uses a scythe to chase Bugs Bunny, who fights back with explosives.

There’s no word on whether the exclusion of firearms is related to gun violence in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City City Council to hold special work session on systemic change

Updated: 29 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Demonstrators gather for more protests in Iowa City

Updated: 31 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording

Johnson County

Johnson County Public Health, in favor of protests, says there’s still potential for spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some health officials admit the recent protests related to the death of George Floyd and racial inequality have them worried about a new, potential spike in cases.

Black Hawk County

Police investigate hate graffiti on black man’s car in Waterloo

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police in Iowa are investigating after a black man found the initials for the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan organization scrawled on his vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance launches initiative to encourage local spending

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The initiative works with local small businesses to encourage shopping and spending, shoppers can then ear rewards.

Latest News

News

Public health expert supports protests, but worries about COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
500pm newscast recording

News

How airports are cutting expenses amid pandemic downturn

Updated: 1 hour ago
How airports are coping with a downturn in air travel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

News

Four more TestIowa sites open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four more TestIowa sites are operating in Iowa.

News

Cedar Rapids Community Schools creating plans for school year return

Updated: 1 hours ago
District leaders are developing three different plans for the return of the new school year. The first option would keep students learning from home, the second would be fully on-site learning, and the third would be a mix of the two.

News

Registration for virtual Linn County Fair events open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Registration for events in the virtual Linn County Fair is now open, according to organizers.

News

Fares to resume with Iowa City Transit services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fares will resume on Monday, June 15, 2020, on Iowa City Transit buses, according to officials.