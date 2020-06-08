Derek Chauvin to appear in court Monday
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) - The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court Monday.
Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge in the afternoon.
That’s according to jail records and a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Court.
The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge along with the murder allegation.
Three ex-officers who were with him are accused of aiding and abetting him.
The killing of George Floyd continues to prompt protests across the country.
