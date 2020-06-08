Derek Chauvin to appear in court Monday

(CNN) - The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court Monday.

Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge in the afternoon.

That’s according to jail records and a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Court.

The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge along with the murder allegation.

Three ex-officers who were with him are accused of aiding and abetting him.

The killing of George Floyd continues to prompt protests across the country.

