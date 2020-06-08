Advertisement

Cristobal now a tropical depression

As of Monday morning the National Hurricane Center says Cristobal is now a tropical depression.
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(CNN) - Cristobal, the third named storm the 2020 hurricane season, is now a tropical depression with winds of 35 miles per hour.

That’s as of 5 a.m. Eastern Time Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center discontinued previous tropical storm warnings.

However, storm surge warnings are still in effect as Cristobal threatens Louisiana with flooding after making landfall.

The storm will also dump rain that could lead to flash flooding, mostly across the Mississippi River Valley in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The city of New Orleans put out a voluntary evacuation order Sunday afternoon for areas outside the levee system.

On top of potentially life-threatening storm surge, there’s also concern about tornadoes and water spouts, which have already reported in the southeast.

