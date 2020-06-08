Crews searching for drowning victim on Lake MacBride

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s department were called to a report of a drowning at Lake MacBride at 5:30 p.m. on June 7.

The incident is now being treated as a recovery. A search was underway, but was called off later that evening.

Officials said boats from the Johnson County Sheriff’s department and the Solon Fire Department are heading back out on the water Monday morning to continue the search for the victim.

More details to come.

