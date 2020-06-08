Crews locate body in Lake MacBride drowning search

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - A search for a possible drowning victim ended with the discovery of the person’s body, officials said on Monday.

At around 12:10 p.m. on Monday, June 8, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of a person reported missing in Lake MacBride. The initial report came in on Sunday evening at around 5:31 p.m. The identity of the victim is not yet being released.

Reports on Sunday night to the sheriff’s office said that a person had not resurfaced after last being seen near a watercraft. Crews were unable to locate the person before the search was temporarily suspended after dark at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Searchers were able to locate the body less than four hours after resuming the search on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Solon Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department, Swisher Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County EMA, Johnson County Medical Examiner, and Johnson County Metro Dive Team all assisted in the search.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

