COVID-19 Update: 308 new cases and four more deaths over last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 308 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:20 a.m. there have been 21,919 confirmed cases and 606 deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, 77 patients were reported to have recovered. There have been 12,844 patients who have recovered from the virus in Iowa.

The state’s data shows 5,594 people were tested in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of patients tested to 192,950 tested

265 patients hospitalized, with 27 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 85 of them are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

By the end of this week there will be five more TestIowa sites. One opened last week and four more are set to open this week. For more on these new locations click here.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.