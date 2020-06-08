Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Cottage Grove Place ends

A resident waves through a window at Cottage Grove Place on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A resident waves through a window at Cottage Grove Place on Friday, May 15, 2020.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another long-term care facility outbreak of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Linn County has ended, according to officials at the facility and the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Cottage Grove Place said that their outbreak of COVID-19 had officially ended according to state rules. In total, six residents and staff tested positive for the disease, four recovered, and two residents died.

An outbreak is defined by the state as three or more cases at a long-term care facility among residents or staff. The outbreak is declared over after no new positive tests for COVID-19 through two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

“We are pleased to announce that Cottage Grove Place is COVID free and greatly appreciate all the hard work our staff has done to make the residents and staff safe,” Mark Bailey, executive director of the facility, said, in a statement.

Five long-term care facilities in Linn County have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19 since the spread of the virus began. The first outbreak identified in the county and state at Heritage Specialty Care was declared over in late May. Outbreaks at Living Center West and ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids, along with Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, are still considered active by the state.

Cases of the disease at long-term care facilities in Iowa account for 1,557 of the state’s 22,009 total as of Monday evening. However, outbreaks at these facilities are responsible for 306 of the state’s 616 total deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

