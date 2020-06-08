Cedar Valley Stem & Stein: Food, Beer, & Wine Fest postponed until 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Stem & Stein: Food, Beer & Wine Fest has been postponed until next year due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said they are now working on planning the 2021 event instead, as well as looking for other opportunities to connect with the community in the meantime.

For more information visit CVStemandStein.com

