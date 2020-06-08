Cedar Rapids police respond to shots fired incident early Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say no one was injured in a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Grande Avenue SE for the report of shots fired at 12:49 a.m. The Joint Communications Agency received calls that up to five gunshots could be heard.

Officers arrived on the scene and recovered evidence of gunshots and discovered a vehicle registered to an address on 19th Street had been struck and damaged. No injuries were reported.

