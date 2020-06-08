Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance launches initiative to encourage local spending

(WSAZ)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hoping to help the local economy bounce back and support small businesses. It announced its new initiative Monday called, Rally C.A.P. CAP stands for ‘champion and protect’ local businesses.

The program tries to address the impact small businesses and the arts and cultural sectors are still enduring because of Covid-19. The Economic Alliance works with area businesses for the initiative. People can collect a Rally Card with a purchase at some places. Five rally cards can be exchanged for a Rally Cap hat. Other prizes and drawing will also be available. The executive director, Doug Neumann said he hopes the initiative helps encourage spending money locally.

“Success is you see this everywhere and it becomes a rallying cry for the comeback and success and growth of this economy and our local arts and cultural attractions that make up the fabric of this community,” he said.

To learn more about the program and to see a growing list of participating businesses, click here.

