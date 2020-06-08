Cedar Rapids Community Schools creating plans for school year return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

School districts across the state are trying to figure out what learning might look like in a few months, given the reality that COVID-19 is still in Iowa.

Since March, when schools closed because of COVID-19, the Cedar Rapids School District started working on plans for what a return would look like. The first plan: learning completely from home. The best way would be virtual learning, but that would mean making sure all the roughly 16,000 students have computers and can get online.

"Through the pandemic we realized that not all our students, even at the high school level didn't have internet access," Rod Dooley said, who oversees the district’s office of learning.

Dooley said last year, the district was in year one of a three year plan to address technology gaps. The pandemic accelerated those plans, but learning from home brings up another challenge: child care.

"Given that if our economy opens up, then parents are going to be recalled to their jobs and working. Leaving kids at home unsupervised is not what anyone wants to do and there certainly isn't enough daycare," he said.

The second option is a hybrid of going to school and learning from home. Dooley said they’re working through questions like how to social distance on busses or where students will eat lunch. One option is rotating students to every other day from in person and online.

“We want to ensure kids get access and that they get equitable access to the instruction, it would be in all of our best interest if we could have everybody on site. That is environment where we have a higher probability in ensuring equitable access,” Dooley said.

A full return to school is option three. Dooley said the district is looking into how to address staff and students with underlying health conditions. The district would need to get personal protective equipment for everyone in the building, as well as extra cleaning supplies. The school day might be longer, too, to allow for more time for cleaning and hand washing.

The district is presenting part of these plans to the school board Monday night.

