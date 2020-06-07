Advertisement

Woman sentenced to probation for overdose death of toddler

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to probation in the overdose death of a toddler who swallowed medication while riding in her car.

The Waterloo Falls Courier reported that a Polk County District Court judge sentenced 39-year-old Amanda Roena Leonard–Hellum, of Waterloo, on Thursday for felony neglect of a dependent person.

Authorities said Leonard-Hellum declined to seek medical attention for the 2-year-old, whom she was trying to adopt, as she was driving from Waterloo to visit her boyfriend in Des Moines in June 2019. Police were called to the boyfriend’s apartment the following morning, and the child was found dead. She was charged with child endangerment causing death, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.