Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.

Officials said the vandalism happened after 9 p.m. in the plaza outside the sound end zone at the stadium. Vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with graffiti.

Some of the vandalism singled out football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Doyle was put on administrative leave Saturday pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players.

Our crew at the scene said upon initial inspection it did not appear the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital was vandalized.

No other information has been released.

Addition photos of the Nile Kinnick statue pic.twitter.com/SsYtlrdZYi — Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) June 7, 2020

Have driven around UI Hospital across from Kinnick. I’m seeing no signs of graffiti or tagging anywhere on the actual buildings.



There is some on the streets/intersections close by, but there seems to be no sign of any sort of vandalism in regards to the hospital that I can see — Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) June 7, 2020

